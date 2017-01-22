Eric Clapton's Former Ferrari F40 Is Up For Grabs — See The Slowhand's SUPER CLEAN Example, Now

In the UK there's several folks known to keep nice collections of cars. Funny thing is they all happen to be musicians.



Off the top of my dome piece I can think of Jay Kay, Nick Mason and, of course, Eric Clapton. While I know Pink Floyd's Mason and the Slowhand — Clapton — are known for their Ferraris, Jay Kay is a more well-rounded car guy. He likes them all.



That said, Clapton's formerly owned F40 has hit the market. Though he ridded of the F40 in 2003, it is a part of the vehicle's history, for better or worse. What I will say is this example is exceptionally clean. It looks like a time warp and as though it has never been driven. Just look at all the pictures by clicking "Read Article" below.



It's like a museum piece!



Currently it's being listed by GVE London for 925,000 GBP, which translates into about $1.15 million USD.





This particular Ferrari F40 has been fortunate to enjoy a rich history of belonging to passionate renowned Ferrari collectors. The Candrini family had the pleasure of being the first owners of vehicle from 1991 to 1996., Vincenzi at FerrariMotor, who was involved with the car from its initial sale has confirmed that the Candrini family owned their own Maranello showroom where they carried out regular services of the vehicle. The car found its way to the United Kingdom in 1996 where, later, it was sold to the prominent Ferrari collector, Lincoln F. Small, who kept the vehicle from 1997 to 2000. It was then sold by Maranello to Eric Clapton who owned the F40 from 2000 to 2003, until he directly sold it to the previous owner.



Given the relatively low mileage of the F40 at only 10,881km across 25 years, the vehicle has seen most of her life being lovingly kept in storage in well equipped garages. Thus some years of her life come without service or MOT reports, however, please do find below a list of all the years for servicing and MOT’s to which we own physical evidence for.



The F40 comes in the traditional Rossa Corsa colour, complete with red seats. As a 1991 edition, the vehicle has no adjustable suspension but does come with a catalytic converter. Original tools and books have been preserved. Both fuel tanks have also been replaced in 2008.



Please find below all KNOWN servicing and MOT reports complete with the dates, mileage, source and format of the source.



