European Commission To Meet With Trump About Reducing Auto Tariffs

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet President Donald Trump in Washington next week to explore the possibility of starting negotiations on reducing car tariffs for several key trade partners, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

Juncker will likely signal the EU's willingness to consider a so-called plurilateral sectoral deal to reduce car tariffs between the two sides as well as other major car-exporting countries, said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified because preparations for the meeting are ongoing.



User Comments

MDarringer

#ArtOfTheDeal

Commitments to pay up on NATO and reduction of tariffs.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/18/2018 11:08:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

