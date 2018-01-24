European market gets aesthetic upgrades on latest 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee S

Jeep is obviously busy and has been seen all over the globe, from revealing the Grand Commander in China, preparing the Renegade for a facelift, and launching the refreshed Cherokee. But even with all these projects lined up, the automaker has not stopped from adding a new special edition version for its European market. We’re referring of course to the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee S that customers from several countries in Europe can already order.



What makes the range-topping edition of the Grand Cherokee stand out from the rest of its variants would be the fact that it sits on 20-inch wheels and it features blackened lower and upper grilles in the front bumper



