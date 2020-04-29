Europes EV Sales Rise 41% In March DESPITE Coronavirus - Touches 10% Of Total Market Share

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:06:45 PM

0 user comments | Views : 112 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: ev-sales.blogspot.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The European passenger plug-in market registered 84,000 registrations in March (+41%), a great performance consindering the effect that the several lockdowns across the continente had, with the overall market crashing (-52% YoY), inflating last month plugin share to an amazing 9.

9% share (6% BEV), and pulling the 2020 PEV share to 7.5% (4.3% for BEVs alone), well above the 3.6% result of 2019.

Will we see Europe's plugin market hit two digit share this year?
 
The big news in March is the peak month of the Tesla Model 3, that delivered 16,121 registrations, while the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV returned to the podium, thanks to 3,551 units, while below it, we have two Volkswagen Group models, with the VW e-Golf in #4 and the Audi e-Tron in 5th.


Read Article


Europes EV Sales Rise 41% In March DESPITE Coronavirus - Touches 10% Of Total Market Share

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]