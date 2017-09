Have you ever wondered where your dollars go when you fill up your car at the gas station?



Thanks to a new graph published by fuel pump assembly retailer Auteria, we now know that gas station retailers receive the smallest percentage of the gallon's cost, while drilling companies get nearly half of what you pay at the pump.



This graph was compiled last year and is based on data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as well as average 2016 gas costs - $2.15.











Read Article