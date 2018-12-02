Everyone Is All In With The Luxury Crossover Segment - Is There Any End In Sight?

With no retreat in the luxury market's shift to crossovers and SUVs, the two biggest luxury players are adding more light-truck models, and this year they expect cars to account for less than half of their U. S. sales for the first time.

That tipping point to trucks for Mercedes-Benz and BMW has been a long time coming. While the overall U.S. light-vehicle market went majority-truck in 2002, luxury brands — anchored by flagship sedans — were dominated by cars for much longer. The luxury segment finally crossed over to truck dominance in 2016, but the top German brands continued to rely more on cars.