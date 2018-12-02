Everyone Is All In With The Luxury Crossover Segment - Is There Any End In Sight?

With no retreat in the luxury market's shift to crossovers and SUVs, the two biggest luxury players are adding more light-truck models, and this year they expect cars to account for less than half of their U.

S. sales for the first time.

That tipping point to trucks for Mercedes-Benz and BMW has been a long time coming. While the overall U.S. light-vehicle market went majority-truck in 2002, luxury brands — anchored by flagship sedans — were dominated by cars for much longer. The luxury segment finally crossed over to truck dominance in 2016, but the top German brands continued to rely more on cars.



User Comments

carloslassiter

I'm not sure why, but I have this strong urge to give that X2 a big kiss on the lips.

MDarringer

Probably safer for you than your girlfriend's reaction.

MDarringer

I love how the article calls crossovers "trucks" when they are literally sedans with station wagon bodies on stilts.

PUGPROUD

Buyers like their utility and comfort and manufacturers like their profit margins. My wife just bought a new BMW 6GT for herself...nothing I would pick for myself but damn the thing is huge inside, comfortable and has all the latest techno gadgets. I find myself taking the keys more often than I ever thought I would. Go figure.

