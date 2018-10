Audi‘s upcoming E-Tron GT sedan will be more performance-focused than the E-Tron SUV, the company has confirmed.

Speaking with Autocar, Audi powertrain boss Siegfried Pint revealed that the sedan will look to match the acceleration figures offered by vehicles like the Tesla Model S P100D.

It will be “steered towards performance” Pint said, adding that it will also achieve a similar 248-mile (399 km) range to the E-Tron SUV.