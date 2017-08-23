Everything We Now Know About The New Jeep Scrambler Pickup

It’s not news to anyone that Jeep has been working on a Wrangler-based pickup truck that’s slated for release into the heating mid-size pickup market by 2019, but what is new is recent information dug up by Jeep Scrambler Forum. The forum’s name itself states one of the findings, that the Jeep pickup truck will be named the Jeep Scrambler, a shoutout to the original Jeep CJ-8 pickup truck with the same name. Members on the forum managed to dig into FCA’s computer database to find everything from CAD images of the truck’s frame to engine codes confirming a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine for a vehicle with a designation code of “JT,” short for “Jeep Truck.”



