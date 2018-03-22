Evidence Mounts That New Mid Engine Corvette Will Be Cadillac Powered

We just learned yesterday about Cadillacs amped up CT6 sedan in V Sport guise packing an impressive 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) from an all-new 4. 2-liter biturbo V8. That should make for a very lively motivator in Cadillac’s flagship, but when we read the press release there was a sense of déjà vu. The engine is all-new, but we could swear we’d heard something about a 4.2-liter V8 before.

We have – in rumors about the much-anticipated mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette. Back in November we were tipped off to a document from IHS Markit that referenced both the Corvette and a 4.2-liter V8, among other engines. Specifically, it pointed to 4.2-liter V8 production in limited quantities beginning in 2019 for a car that should be the mid-engine ‘Vette. And now, we have a confirmed 4.2-liter mill in the General Motors stable. Interesting.