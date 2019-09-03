Ex-Nissan Chief, Carlos Ghosn, On TIGHT Leash Now That He's Out On Bail...

No internet, no email and surveillance cameras to monitor his comings and goings.



After paying $9 million in bail, former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn is out of a Japanese jail cell where he spent 108 days, but he must live under a host of restrictions while he awaits trial, which could be a year away.



As part of the bail deal arranged by his new legal team hired last month, Ghosn is banned from accessing the internet and email, and only allowed to use a computer not linked to the web at the office of one of his lawyers...



Read Article