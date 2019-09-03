Ex-Nissan Chief, Carlos Ghosn, On TIGHT Leash Now That He's Out On Bail...

Agent00R submitted on 3/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:16:25 AM

0 user comments | Views : 448 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

No internet, no email and surveillance cameras to monitor his comings and goings.



After paying $9 million in bail, former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn is out of a Japanese jail cell where he spent 108 days, but he must live under a host of restrictions while he awaits trial, which could be a year away.

As part of the bail deal arranged by his new legal team hired last month, Ghosn is banned from accessing the internet and email, and only allowed to use a computer not linked to the web at the office of one of his lawyers...

Read Article


Ex-Nissan Chief, Carlos Ghosn, On TIGHT Leash Now That He's Out On Bail...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]