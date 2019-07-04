Ex-Nissan Chief's Wife To BEG French Government To Help Her Husband, Carlos Ghosn

The wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has left Japan and flown to Paris to appeal to the French government to do more to help him.



Japanese prosecutors arrested Ghosn for a fourth time on Thursday on suspicion he had tried to enrich himself at the automaker’s expense, in another dramatic twist that his lawyers said was an attempt to muzzle him.

“I think the French government should do more for him. I don’t think he’s had enough support and he’s calling for assistance. As a French citizen, it should be a right,” Carole Ghosn told the Financial Times in an interview before boarding a flight out of Japan late on Friday...

User Comments

qwertyfla1

How was this slime ball CRIMINAL permitted to leave Japan? Did he not have to surrender his passport as a condition of his bail?

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/7/2019 10:17:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

