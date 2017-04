Here is some handsome third party design work of an experimental Tesla supercar, called the Model EXP, which was sent to us by product and transportation designer Xabier Albizu from Spain.



The free-time made project is a conceptualized high-performance monster, with four electric motors and independent torque vectoring, as well as fast charging, autonomous driving, and 360-degree cameras to share driving show and of course smart aerodynamics.







Read Article