Experts Claim Uber Self Driving System Should Have Avoided Deadly Crash

Certain autonomous vehicle experts claim that the fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber was avoidable.

Video released to the public graphically captures the moments before the Uber slammed into Elaine Herzberg crossing the road with her bicycle. A camera facing Uber operator Rafaela Vasquez shows her glancing down at her lap or the vehicle’s various screens just before the impact.

Upon viewing this footage, autonomous vehicle experts assert that the vehicle’s advanced sensors should’ve been able to detect Herzberg and had enough time to avoid the accident