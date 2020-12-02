Experts Predict Driving Will Be A Lost Art in 15 Years

Self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles are the next big thing in the automotive industry.

All this innovation is begging the question, will kids of the future ever learn how to drive a car?

Several leading experts predict that children born this year will never have to get a driver’s license, according to Motor Trend. This prediction makes sense due to the fact that most industry leaders predict that self-driving vehicles will become commonplace on our roads in 10 to 15 years. The director of Google’s



User Comments

skytop

Only if the lame brain Democrats (Communists) come to power.
Communism and socialism have utterly failed around the world but the young ignorant and clueless Americans are supporting a senile old Communist for president. They are mesmerized by the (unobtainable) promised of FREE everything.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2020 11:38:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

vdiv

15 years?! Have they been out on the road lately? No one is driving and perhaps what's worse is no one is enforcing traffic laws!

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2020 1:43:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

