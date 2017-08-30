ExxonMobil Comes Under Fire For Lying About Global Warming

ExxonMobil is a company that needs no introduction, but just to put things into perspective, it's the largest of the world's "big oil" corporations and sits in seventh place globally regardless of the type of activity when it comes to revenues. Oh, and in 2016, ExxonMobil registered a net income of $7.84 billion.



Since it deals with oil and gas, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the company is one of the most active lobbyists against global warming and the idea that it is caused by burning fossil fuel, something it's been doing for a long, long time. However, when this kind of money is involved, you shouldn't take things at face value.





Read Article