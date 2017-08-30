ExxonMobil Comes Under Fire For Lying About Global Warming

Agent009 submitted on 8/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:19:01 AM

1 user comments | Views : 676 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

ExxonMobil is a company that needs no introduction, but just to put things into perspective, it's the largest of the world's "big oil" corporations and sits in seventh place globally regardless of the type of activity when it comes to revenues.

Oh, and in 2016, ExxonMobil registered a net income of $7.84 billion.

Since it deals with oil and gas, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the company is one of the most active lobbyists against global warming and the idea that it is caused by burning fossil fuel, something it's been doing for a long, long time. However, when this kind of money is involved, you shouldn't take things at face value.


Read Article


ExxonMobil Comes Under Fire For Lying About Global Warming

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

jeffgall

Here is what I don't get. Regardless of your feeling on if global warming (or climate change that the libs like to state so a fraction of temperature change north or south, or any storm is an issue due to it), we can all agree air quality is reduced. Why don't the libs focus on the hard facts we have?

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 8/30/2017 7:59:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]