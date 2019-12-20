F-150 EV Will Repurpose Massive Engine Bay As Storage

An all-electric Ford F-150 pickup is coming, and a new patent filing shows us exactly what’s in store under the hood.

Since it won’t be an engine, it looks like Ford instead will offer a front trunk, or a frunk, and a pretty clever storage system.

As reported by Car And Driver, the patent shows a vaguely Ford-looking design, with the C-shaped headlights, and describes a front storage area featuring two bins that can be accessed either by opening the truck’s hood, or by opening a front door disguised as the grille without having to open the hood.

