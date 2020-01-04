F1 Teams Say They Can't Meet 2021 Rules Until The 2022 Season

Nearly two weeks ago the FIA approved a delay in the new Formula One regulations slated for 2021, pushing the change out to the 2022 season. As teams deal with the loss of revenue from the coronavirus-inflicted mass cancellation of Grands Prix in 2020, the delay was necessary as the cost to develop a new chassis this year would be insurmountable particularly by the smaller teams. Today, following a moratorium on new-regs development until the end of the 2020 calendar year, teams have indicated a desire to further delay this regulations change until 2023.



