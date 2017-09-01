FBI Arrests Volkswagen Of America Compliance Officer Over Conspiracy Charges

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Volkswagen executive who faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, two people with knowledge of the arrest said on Sunday, marking an escalation of the criminal investigation into the automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Oliver Schmidt, who led Volkswagen’s regulatory compliance office in the United States from 2014 to March 2015, was arrested on Saturday by investigators in Florida and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Detroit, said the two people, a law enforcement official and someone familiar with the case.



User Comments

HenryN

VW executive arrested in Miami and arranged in Detroit on Monday, where the Atlas is trying to make a "comeback" for VW. Talk about stealing the spotlight.

HenryN (View Profile)

Posted on 1/9/2017 10:26:35 AM   

