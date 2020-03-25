FCA Begins Laying Off White Collar Workers Due To Coronavirus

Last night, Fiat Chrysler laid off a significant portion of its workforce in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The hallways of the fabled Chrysler Technical Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan—and those of FCA’s numerous other facilities around the country—will likely be quieter than at any time in the last five years. While details are scarce right now, this is a somber moment for possibly thousands of families and could represent an inflection point for the auto industry at large.

MDarringer

FCA Begins Laying Off White Collar Workers Due To PSA Owning Them

The coronavirus is a convenient dodge (pun intended).

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/25/2020 10:07:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

