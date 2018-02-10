FCA Brands Rally As Sales Jump 15% In September

FCA US LLC today reported U. S. sales of 199,819 vehicles, a 15 percent increase compared with sales in September 2017 of 174,266 vehicles.



FCA US total sales and retail sales both achieved new records for September. The last September total sales record was in 2000 when sales reached 219,966 vehicles. Retail sales of 149,713 vehicles were the highest level since 2000 when sales hit 189,794. Sales were driven by Ram pickup trucks, Jeep® Cherokee and Jeep Compass. Fleet accounted for 25 percent of total sales.



“Our Ram and Jeep brands propelled both our retail and total sales to their highest levels in 18 years,” said Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales.



Jeep Brand

Jeep brand sales rose 14 percent to 83,764 vehicles. It was the ninth consecutive time Jeep has set a monthly record for total sales. It was the sixth time this year Jeep brand sales have surpassed 80,000 vehicles. The Cherokee and Compass led the way with sales rising 87 percent and 46 percent, respectively.



Ram Brand

Ram brand sales rose 9 percent to 56,447 vehicles compared with the previous year. It was the best month of sales since August 2018 when sales reached 54,808 vehicles. It was the highest September sales for the brand since it was launched in 2009. The light-duty Ram 1500 was the driver as retail sales rose 11 percent to 30,498 and total sales rose 18 percent to 36,658 vehicles. It was the best September of light-duty retail and total sales ever.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales rose 29 percent to 1,639 vehicles. Stelvio accounted for the majority of those sales with 864 vehicles sold.



Dodge Brand

Dodge brand sales jumped 41 percent to 42,101. The brand sales were driven by the Dodge Journey, which rose 48 percent, the Dodge Challenger, which rose 14 percent, and the Caravan, which saw its sales climb to 13,829 vehicles for the month.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand sales declined 7 percent to 14,683 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago.



FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 46 percent to 1,185 vehicles.





