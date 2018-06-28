FCA Claims Trump Tariffs Would Destroy Jeep Renegade Sales

Jeeps smallest U. S. offering stands to be hit hard by proposed import tariffs, according to calculations from an investment advisory firm, and the volume of vehicles Fiat Chrysler brings in from outside U.S. borders would see the automaker take it on the chin.

With the Trump administration mulling a range of tariffs, the firm tabulated just how much the import duties could cost FCA. If the tariffs come to pass, expect to see fewer Jeep Renegades on your local dealer lot.

Data from Evercore ISI, published by Automotive News, reveals that a 25-percent tariff on vehicles built outside U.S. borders would cut into FCA’s profits to the tune of $866 million a year. That’s the worst-case scenario.