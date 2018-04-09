FCA Continues To Gain Ground With A 10% August Sales Increase

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 193,718 vehicles, a 10 percent increase compared with sales in August 2017 of 176,033. Overall, FCA US retail sales rose 17 percent to 164,727 vehicles. Fleet accounted for 15 percent of total sales.



Sales were led by both the Jeep® and Ram brands. Ram posted two new records for the month.



“Our August results highlight how the all-new Ram light duty is coming into its own,” said Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales. “Ram light-duty total sales rose 55 percent to 36,798 vehicles for the month.”



Jeep Brand

Jeep brand sales rose to 87,502 vehicles. Four of the brand’s five nameplates reported increases, but it was the Wrangler that set a new August record. Sales reached 20,168 vehicles eclipsing the previous record of 18,276 vehicles set in August 2015. It was also the sixth consecutive month Wrangler sales have surpassed the 20,000 mark.



Ram Brand

Ram brand sales rose 27 percent to 54,808 vehicles compared with the previous year. It was the best August since the Ram brand was first created in 2009. The previous record was in 2016 when sales reached 44,419 vehicles. Total sales for the Ram light-duty 1500 reached 36,798. It was the highest month of sales for the light duty ever since the Ram brand was launched. The previous record was in May 2018 when sales reached 33,060.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 2,240 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Stelvio led the brand with 1,271 vehicle sales.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales declined 3 percent to 12,219 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. The Pacifica rose 20 percent to 9,167 vehicles.



Dodge Brand

Dodge brand total sales fell 18 percent to 35,575. Dodge Journey sales rose 28 percent to 7,243.



FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 35 percent to 1,374 vehicles.



Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows: Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).Ram brand notches highest August ever



