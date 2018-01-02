FCA Falls Behind In January As Fleet Sales Plummet - Sales Drop 13%

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 132,803 vehicles, a 13 percent decrease compared with sales in January 2017 of 152,218.



Retail sales rose 2 percent to 111,577, making it the second highest level since 2001. FCA maintained its strategy of reducing fleet sales, which decreased by 50 percent compared with January 2017. Fleet accounted for 16 percent of total January sales.



Jeep® Brand

Jeep brand total sales increased 2 percent in January to 59,703. Retail sales increased 11 percent to 57,017, setting a record for January. The Jeep Compass generated total sales of 10,192 – also a record for January. Jeep Cherokee total sales for January rose 16 percent to 14,621. Dealerships began receiving deliveries of the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler in January, which is being produced in Toledo, Ohio.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales declined 21 percent in January to 10,584 compared with the same month a year ago. The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted a 20 percent sales increase to 8,011 marking its best January ever. The 2018 Pacifica was also named “Family Car of the Year” by Cars.com in January.



Dodge Brand

Dodge brand total sales declined 31 percent to 27,600. The Dodge Durango full-size SUV continued generating strong results by posting a 9 percent increase in sales compared with the same month a year earlier. The Dodge Challenger received an Automotive Loyalty Award from IHS Markit in January. It had the highest model loyalty in the non-luxury mid-size sport segment.



Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales were down 16 percent to 32,039 compared with the previous year. Ram unveiled the new 2019 1500 pickup truck at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. The truck is slated to start production by the end of the first quarter in Sterling Heights, Michigan.



FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat brand declined 43 percent to 1,229 vehicles.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,648 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Giulia led the brand with 948 sales, followed by Stelvio at 688.











