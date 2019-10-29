FCA, GM And Toyota Take President Trump Administration's Side In Emissions Tug Of War — Are You Team California Or Team Trump?

In the latest emissions tug of war, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), General Motors and Toyota have announced that they have picked a side. And, that would be with the Trump administration.



Essentially, this splits the auto industry in half.



In one corner, you have BMW, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen. In the other: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), General Motors and Toyota.



To boil this down as simply as possible, basically FCA, GM and Toyota are agreeing with the Trump administration's move to lower the rather intense regulatory requirements implemented by the Obama administration. This would relax emission-focused regulations on a national level.



BMW, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen see things diferently, alongside California. That's because California wants stricter regulations and the four auto manufacturers believe that California is right in its pursuit of a greener future.



Having said that, we're left wondering: Are YOU Team California or Team Trump?







Breaking with some of their biggest rivals, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota said Monday they were intervening on the side of the Trump administration in an escalating battle with California over fuel economy standards for automobiles.



Their decision pits them against leading competitors, including Honda and Ford, who this year reached a deal to follow California’s stricter rules. It represents the latest twist in one of the Trump administration’s most consequential rollbacks of regulations designed to fight climate change. It has also opened a rift among the world’s biggest automakers — the very industrial giants that the Trump administration maintains it was trying to help with regulatory relief...



