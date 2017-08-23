FCA Now Considers Spinning Off Alfa Romeo And Maserati So They Are More Attractive To Chinese Buyers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering options including a plan to spin off the upscale Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands as well as its components operations, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg. The moves would focus the automaker on mass-market cars to make Fiat Chrysler more attractive for a potential combination with a competitor, said the people who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The luxury-car operations could be worth as much as 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion), while Magneti Marelli and other parts businesses are valued at up to 5 billion euros, analysts estimate.



