FCA Now Considers Spinning Off Alfa Romeo And Maserati So They Are More Attractive To Chinese Buyers

Agent009 submitted on 8/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:37:15 PM

0 user comments | Views : 664 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering options including a plan to spin off the upscale Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands as well as its components operations, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg.

The moves would focus the automaker on mass-market cars to make Fiat Chrysler more attractive for a potential combination with a competitor, said the people who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The luxury-car operations could be worth as much as 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion), while Magneti Marelli and other parts businesses are valued at up to 5 billion euros, analysts estimate.



Read Article


FCA Now Considers Spinning Off Alfa Romeo And Maserati So They Are More Attractive To Chinese Buyers

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]