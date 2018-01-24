FCA Ponders Baby Wrangler For Global Market

Jeep is looking "very closely" at a possible vehicle smaller than its Renegade subcompact crossover, the brand's boss Mike Manley said.

The "baby" Jeep would be targeted at customers in Europe and other global markets where small vehicles sell well but not the U.S., Manley told reporters at the Detroit auto show this month.

This baby Jeep could be produced in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' factory in Pomigliano near Naples in Italy, according to a report in La Stampa, a newspaper partly owned by Exor, FCA's majority shareholder. FCA currently builds the Fiat Panda minicar in Pomigliano.



