Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reiterated its plan to be in a net cash position by midyear and hit aggressive financial targets for 2018 set four years ago -- including nearly $10. 9 billion of adjusted earnings before interest and taxes -- as the automaker prepares to transition to a new leader with the coming retirement of CEO Sergio Marchionne.

And in comments to analysts, Marchionne said there is a "strong likelihood we'll outperform Ford in 2018."