Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is resurrecting the Voyager nameplate for a lower-priced version of the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica that targets entry-level buyers.

The Plymouth Voyager, one of two minivans, along with the Dodge Caravan, was launched by Chrysler in the 1984 model year, creating one of the industry's most successful product segments. The Voyager nameplate was transferred to the Chrysler brand when Plymouth was discontinued, and dropped altogether in 2003.