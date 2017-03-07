FCA Sales Drop 7% In June - Cornerstone Jeep Sales Plummet By 11%

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 187,348 units, a 7 percent decrease compared with sales in June 2016 (202,421 units).

In June, retail sales of 139,947 units were down 5 percent compared with the same month in 2016, and represented 75 percent of total sales. In line with FCA's strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 47,401 units were down as expected 15 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in June fleet sales came from the Jeep brand which reduced its fleet sales number by 49 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 25 percent of total June sales.

The Ram pickup truck, Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City each posted their best June sales ever. Sales of the Jeep® Grand Cherokee were up 21 percent for its best June sales since 2005. The Jeep Renegade recorded its best June sales ever. Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica were up 59 percent, the minivan's best sales month since launch last year.

Ram Truck Brand

Sales of the Ram pickup truck were up 5 percent year over year for its best June sales ever. The Ram ProMaster full-size van and Ram ProMaster City van also posted their best June sales ever. The Ram Truck brand ended the month with its best June sales since 2004. Ram Truck is the industry's most improved truck brand with more than a 24 percent improvement in the brand's initial quality score from last year's J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality StudySM (IQS). The annual IQS results for 2017 were announced in June.

The Ram Truck brand in June introduced the new 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition, the most luxurious Ram pickup truck ever. The enhanced interior and exterior trim aligns with Ram's leadership in design and luxury. The Limited Tungsten Edition MSRP starts at $55,120 (not including $1,395 destination).

Jeep® Brand

Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most awarded SUV ever – were up 21 percent in June for its best June sales since 2005. In addition, the Jeep Renegade recorded its best June sales ever. The Jeep Compass posted its best sales month so far this year.

Dodge Brand

Three Dodge brand vehicles posted year-over-year sales increases in June, led by the Dodge Challenger muscle car with its 24 percent year-over-year sales gain. Dodge Grand Caravan sales were up 9 percent for its best June sales since 2006. Dodge Viper sales increased 46 percent, compared with the same month a year ago. The Challenger and Grand Caravan ranked second in initial quality in their respective segments in the J.D. Power IQS.

Chrysler Brand

Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler 300 full-size sedan were up year-over-year in June. Sales of the Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – were up 59 percent in June, compared with the same month a year ago. June was the minivan's best sales month since it was launched last year. The Pacifica continues to accumulate awards and accolades in 2017, including highest-ranking minivan in its maiden year in the J.D. Power IQS. Chrysler 300 sales were up 47 percent in June, compared with the same month a year ago. It was the full-size sedan's best June sales since 2012. June was the Chrysler brand's best sales month so far this year.

FIAT Brand

The all-new 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth took the top award in the "Small Convertible" category at last month's Topless in Miami Presented by Haartz competitive car event hosted by the Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA). More than 40 journalists attended the event and drove more than 25 vehicles from various manufacturers. Journalists voted for their favorite vehicles after driving scenic routes in Key Biscayne, Fla.