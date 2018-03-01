FCA Sales Fall 11% In December - 2017 Sales Down 8%

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 171,946 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in December 2016 (192,519 units).



In December, retail sales of 150,772 units were down 3 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 88 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 21,174 units were down, as expected, 42 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in December fleet sales came from the Jeep® brand, which reduced its fleet sales number by 75 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 12 percent of total FCA US December sales.



The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted an 8 percent year-over-year increase for its best December sales ever. The Fiat 124 Spider recorded its best December sales as well. Other FCA US vehicles posting year-over-year sales increases in the month of December were the Chrysler 300, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Compass and Ram ProMaster City.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand sales were up 3 percent in December, compared with the same month a year ago. Both the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the Chrysler 300 full-size sedan posted sales increases in December. Sales of the 300 were up 60 percent for its best December sales since 2012. For the second-consecutive year, the Pacifica captured both the Minivan and Family Vehicle Best Buy awards from the automotive editors at Consumer Guide Automotive.



Jeep Brand

Jeep Compass, Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee delivered year over year increases for December. Sales of the Cherokee were up 18 percent in December, compared with the same month a year ago. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has earned a Residual Value Award from ALG, the industry benchmark for residual values and depreciation data, in the Off-road Utility segment.



For the full year, Jeep Grand Cherokee sales increased 13 percent, compared with sales in 2016.



FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 124 Spider were up 15 percent year over year for its best December sales ever. For the second-consecutive year, the 124 Spider took home a Best Buy award in the Sporty Performance Car category from Consumer Guide Automotive.



Dodge Brand

The Dodge Durango full-size SUV posted its best full year of sales since 2006. The Durango – for the sixth-consecutive year – earned the Best Buy award in the Large SUV category from Consumer Guide Automotive. In addition, Strategic Vision named the Dodge Charger to its “Most Loved Vehicles in America” list for the fourth-consecutive year.



Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales were up year over year in 2017 versus 2016. In addition, sales of the Ram pickup truck edged up year over year in 2017 versus the previous year. For the 10th-consecutive year, the Ram pickup captured the Best Buy award for Large Pickup Truck from Consumer Guide Automotive.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 2,034 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago and recorded its strongest monthly sales of 2017. Furthermore, Motor Trend named the Alfa Romeo Giulia as its 2018 Car of the Year, best representing exceptional value, superiority in its class and impact on the automotive scene.



Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).





