FCA Says Jeep Will Become A Global Giant - Is This A Real Possibility?

While automakers around the world covet Jeep for its strong growth and fat profits, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sees potential for much more, banking on the rugged brand to vie with global giants like Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford. FCA is forecasting Jeep’s annual sales to jump about 30 percent next year to 2 million vehicles and predicts the brand could eventually deliver 7 million units a year as appetite for SUVs surges worldwide, CEO Sergio Marchionne has told analysts. That would continue impressive growth for what was once a niche offroad brand, with little more than 300,000 deliveries in 2009, when Fiat took control of Jeep as part of its acquisition of Chrysler.



