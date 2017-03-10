FCA Somehow Manages To Lose 10% Of Sales In September

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 174,266 units, a 10 percent decrease compared with sales in September 2016 (192,883 units).



In September, retail sales of 146,904 units were up 0.3 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 84 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 27,362 units were down, as expected, 41 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in September fleet sales came from the Jeep® brand, which reduced its fleet sales number by 67 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 16 percent of total FCA US September sales.



Five FCA US vehicles posted record sales in September, including the Jeep Compass. Compass sales were up 75 percent in September, the compact SUV’s best sales month ever. In addition, the Jeep Renegade, Chrysler Pacifica, Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City each recorded their best September sales ever. The Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango and Fiat 500L each posted at least double-digit percentage increases in September, compared with the same month a year ago.



Jeep® Brand

The Jeep Compass posted its best sales month ever, while the Jeep Renegade recorded its best September sales ever. In addition, sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most-awarded SUV ever – were up 20 percent for its best September sales since the year 2000. Jeep Wrangler sales were up 10 percent in September. While Jeep brand total sales were down, due to its planned reduction in fleet sales to daily rental car companies, the brand’s retail sales at Jeep dealerships were up 9 percent in September, compared with the same month a year ago.



Ram Truck Brand

The Ram ProMaster full-size van and the Ram ProMaster City van each posted their best September sales ever. The Ram pickup truck recorded its best sales month so far this year. Ram Truck brand sales are up 5 percent calendar year to date, compared with the same nine-month period in 2016. The Ram Truck brand’s retail sales were up 3 percent in September, compared with the same month a year ago. The Ram Truck brand unveiled new-for-2018 updates to two of its most popular models at the State Fair of Texas in September. Laramie Longhorn Southfork and Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver models will offer truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior appointments and content.



Chrysler Brand

Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica – the most-awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – were up 18 percent last month for its best September sales since launch last year. Parents magazine and Edmunds have named the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica the “Best Minivan” on their list of the “10 Best Family Cars of 2017.”



FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 500L were up 103 percent last month for its best September sales since 2015 and its best sales month this year. Also in September, the FIAT brand announced the addition of the 2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition to its Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500X lineup, offering customers yet another way to showcase their personality with their FIAT vehicle. The new 500X Urbana Edition takes the brand’s top-selling Trekking trim, best known for its rugged exterior and interior appearance, and adds unique content with black and copper accents to create a fresh new personality option for FIAT brand customers.



Dodge Brand

Dodge Durango sales were up 45 percent in September, compared with the same month a year ago, for its best September sales since 2005. Last month the editors at WardsAuto named the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT to the Wards 10 Best User Experience List for 2017 in recognition of its advanced technology and ease of use. Offering an array of advanced technology features, the Durango SRT comes equipped with a new Uconnect fourth-generation system that includes performance improvements with quicker startup time and enhanced processing power.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,268 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago as the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV begins to arrive in greater numbers at U.S. dealerships.



