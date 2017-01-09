FCA Struggles Through August With An 11% DECLINE In Monthly Sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 176,033 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in August 2016 (196,805 units).



In August, retail sales of 140,379 units were down 7 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 80 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 35,654 units were down, as expected, 23 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in August fleet sales came from the Jeep® brand, which reduced its fleet sales number by 66 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 20 percent of total August sales.



Six FCA US vehicles recorded their best August sales ever, including the Dodge Challenger and Chrysler Pacifica. The Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade, Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City also posted their best ever August sales. The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler turned in double-digit percentage increases in August, compared with the same month a year ago. The Dodge Grand Caravan posted a 62 percent year-over-year sales increase for its best August sales since 2004.



Dodge Brand

The Dodge Challenger recorded its best ever August sales. Challenger sales were up 19 percent, its third record sales month this year. Dodge Charger sales increased 11 percent compared with the same month in 2016. The Charger had its best August sales since 2006. Sales of the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan were up 62 percent, its best August sales since 2004.



Jeep® Brand

The Jeep Compass and Jeep Renegade each recorded their best ever August sales. Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most-awarded SUV ever – were up 28 percent for its best August sales since the year 2000. For the seventh-consecutive year, the Grand Cherokee last month won AutoPacific’s Ideal Vehicle Award (IVA) for the mid-size SUV segment. The Jeep Wrangler posted a 10 percent year-over-year sales gain.



Ram Truck Brand

The Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City each turned in their best August sales ever. ProMaster sales were up 45 percent year over year, while ProMaster City sales increased 14 percent. With the start of 2018 model-year production, the Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck will offer a segment-dominating 930 lb.-ft. of torque and the exclusive ability to tow 30,000 lbs. with a fifth-wheel hitch.



FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 500L were up 8 percent in August, compared with the same month in 2016. The 500L expands the Cinquecento’s appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five, engaging driving dynamics and a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, all wrapped in contemporary Italian design.



Chrysler Brand

Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica – the most-awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – were up 2 percent in August for its best August since launch last year. The Pacifica bested the competition last month by winning AutoPacific’s Ideal Vehicle Award for the minivan segment.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,140 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago as the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio begins to arrive at U.S. dealerships.



