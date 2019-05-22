FCA Wraps Up New Detroit Jeep Plant And Creates Almost 5,000 Jobs

Detroit City Council wrapped up a lengthy day of voting and approvals Tuesday, paving the way for a $2. 5 billion Fiat Chrysler investment in two east-side assembly plants.

Part of the deal involves a complex series of land swaps benefitting both FCA and the land-rich Moroun family, plus a raft of tax incentives bound for the automaker. It’s a good thing FCA didn’t target its investment at New York City.

As part of a broader, Michigan-centered production push, FCA intends to convert the Pentastar-producing Mack Avenue Engine Complex into an auto assembly facility building the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and a larger, three-row SUV. At the nearby Jefferson North plant, production of the Dodge Durango will continue alongside the new Grand Cherokee. Some 4,950 jobs are expected to be created by the investments.