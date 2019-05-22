FCA Wraps Up New Detroit Jeep Plant And Creates Almost 5,000 Jobs

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:17:10 PM

2 user comments | Views : 1,034 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Detroit City Council wrapped up a lengthy day of voting and approvals Tuesday, paving the way for a $2.

5 billion Fiat Chrysler investment in two east-side assembly plants.

Part of the deal involves a complex series of land swaps benefitting both FCA and the land-rich Moroun family, plus a raft of tax incentives bound for the automaker. It’s a good thing FCA didn’t target its investment at New York City.

As part of a broader, Michigan-centered production push, FCA intends to convert the Pentastar-producing Mack Avenue Engine Complex into an auto assembly facility building the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and a larger, three-row SUV. At the nearby Jefferson North plant, production of the Dodge Durango will continue alongside the new Grand Cherokee. Some 4,950 jobs are expected to be created by the investments.



Read Article


FCA Wraps Up New Detroit Jeep Plant And Creates Almost 5,000 Jobs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

xjug1987a

Fantastic news!

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 5:56:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Getting it all ready for the sale.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:07:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]