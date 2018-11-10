FCA confirms arrival of new Jeep Renegade PHEV in early 2020

Ever since the Jeep Renegade compact sports utility vehicle arrived in 2014, it has been powered by diesel, gasoline or flex (gasoline plus ethanol) engines. But by the start of the decade (2020), the Renegade will also feature a new electrified version, and Fiat Chrysler is already preparing for its production.



In an announcement, FCA basically confirmed the arrival of the all-new Jeep Renegade Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) in 2020. It will be produced at the FCA Melfi Plant in Italy, where the carmaker is also building the conventionally powered Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X models.



Read Article