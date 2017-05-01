FCA to show off Google Android-based infotainment system at CES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working with Google to develop its future infotainment system software, and will show a concept of that integration at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The demonstration involves a Chrysler 300 that has had its 8.4-inch Uconnect display software replaced with a system based on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat.

FCA says that working with Google would allow the company to retain the feel and functionality of its current Uconnect infotainment system (pictured above) while integrating the many features and apps available for Android devices.

