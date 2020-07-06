FINALLY, A GOOD NEWS Story From These Crazy Riots! This Kid Is From 001's Hometown And Deserves ALL Of Our Praise!

It's been so depressing this week with all the rioting, violence and looting. YES, there were peaceful protests but those were overshadowed by complete insanity.



So it was wonderful to see someone from my hometown of Buffalo, New York who decided to lead and be a shining star for all of us to emulate.



From CNN:



When Antonio Gwynn Jr. (on left in our photo) saw the damage from protests in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, he grabbed broom, bought some trash bags and started cleaning the streets by himself.



He started at 2 a.m. on Monday and did not stop cleaning for the next 10 hours. When an organized group of neighbors arrived later that morning to start clearing the damage, they found that Gwynn had already done most of the work.



When word spread of how Gwynn single-handedly took action, his community responded.

Matt Block saw Gwynn's story on the news and decided to give him his prized 2004 red Mustang convertible. Block, 27, told CNN the car is one he wanted since he was a child, but these days he is only using it occasionally. He saw Gwynn ask for some car buying advice on Facebook, and Matt decided to offer up his sports car.



It turns out that gift has more meaning than Block ever imagined. Gwynn's mother, who passed away in 2018, also drove a red Mustang. When he realized the coincidence, Gwynn says that he was so shocked he "didn't have any words," and Block says it gave him "goosebumps."



All we can say is the world needs more people like Antonio! Thank you sir for spreading the BuffaLove and proving the slogan "The city of good neighbors." And enjoy your Mustang!





