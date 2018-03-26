FINALLY, Lincoln Gets It Right! Suicide Doors Are Coming BACK To The Continental!

Agent00R submitted on 3/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:18 AM

0 user comments | Views : 386 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lincoln plans to add suicide doors to a future version of the Continental sedan in a move that harks back to the nameplate's iconic past, dealers learned Saturday at the 2018 NADA show here.



During its annual make meeting Saturday, Lincoln showed dealers a photo of the Continental with the rear-hinged doors and disclosed plans to build the model, according to multiple dealers in the room who didn't want to be identified. The move is part of an effort to demonstrate the brand's commitment to its car lineup.

The company did not discuss timing or details about the doors...

Read Article


FINALLY, Lincoln Gets It Right! Suicide Doors Are Coming BACK To The Continental!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]