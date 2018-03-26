FINALLY, Lincoln Gets It Right! Suicide Doors Are Coming BACK To The Continental!

Lincoln plans to add suicide doors to a future version of the Continental sedan in a move that harks back to the nameplate's iconic past, dealers learned Saturday at the 2018 NADA show here.



During its annual make meeting Saturday, Lincoln showed dealers a photo of the Continental with the rear-hinged doors and disclosed plans to build the model, according to multiple dealers in the room who didn't want to be identified. The move is part of an effort to demonstrate the brand's commitment to its car lineup.



The company did not discuss timing or details about the doors...



Read Article