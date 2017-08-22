So, in my last thread we detailed the all-new BMW M5. Everything mentioned in that thread applies here but this is slightly different.



That's because BMW has put together an exclusive package to commemorate the launch of the F90 M5 sedan. Essentially, this is BMW Individual at play.



BMW M5



Called the M5 First Edition, 400 cars will be produced globally. Given the shift in economics, it appears the U.S. will be getting a smaller allocation than usual. That means only 50 copies will be shipped to the States.



What do you get for this exclusivity?



Honestly, it's all show. You get the dark frozen red paint job, the high gloss black trim for the front grille, wheels, exhaust, etc., and a completely revamped interior with unique leather, stitching and trim.



I am sure a lot of you are wondering if it's worth it. I can't tell you since pricing has not been announced — we'll find out closer to the M5's spring 2018 launch.



I think if you have to ask, the answer is a solid no. That said, scope out the all-new M5 First Edition, below.





An excerpt from BMW's press release follows:



The BMW M5 First Edition. Limited-run special edition with exclusive specification.

First come, first served is the motto as BMW M GmbH launches the all-new BMW M5 with the option of a “First Edition” special-edition model limited to a worldwide run of 400 examples with 50 units coming to the US. The 2018 BMW M5 First Edition will be available starting spring of 2018 with pricing announced closer to market launch.



The all-new BMW M5 First Edition has exclusive Frozen Dark Red Metallic paintwork and includes BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim with extended features. This means that the kidney grille, the M gills and the four tailpipes of the sports exhaust all come in high-gloss black. The M5 First Edition is fitted as standard with 20-inch seven-double-spoke light-alloy wheels in black.



The BMW M5 First Edition also has an individual flavor inside. The Piano Finish Black applications are complemented by a plaque on the center console indicating the car’s production number (“M5 First Edition 1/400”), pointing to the exclusivity of this BMW M5. The M5 First Edition comes as standard with high-quality M multifunction seats. It is also available with full-leather upholstery in Smoke White with red contrast stitching.





