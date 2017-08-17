FIRST LOOK! 2018 BMW Z4 Concept Images UNCOVERED Ahead Of Pebble Beach Debut

A full set of images of the BMW Z4 Concept has leaked onto the internet, revealing the styling direction of the 2018 Z4 roadster.

The images, which were discovered by Bimmerfile, reveal the show car in full, although no accompanying information was leaked; this will be released officially at the car’s unveiling at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance later today.

It follows the look that the latest BMW concepts, the X2 and 8 Series Concept - and their subsequent production models - will take, with larger kidney grilles at the front and a lack of Zicker line up the side of the car.

































