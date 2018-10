Sure, the new 2019 BMW 8 Series doesn’t have a manual anymore, or a V12, or pop-up headlights. But it does do zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, and was a mere two seconds off our man Robb Holland’s Estoril lap time in an M5. This is all to say it seems pretty fast and awesome, and soon you’ll be able to experience all that with the wind in your hair.



Read Article