FIRST Look: Lexus UX Gone WILD — Is This Kit A STUD or DUD By YOUR Measure?

Toyota's luxury division, Lexus, is always up to something. And last week was another compact sport-utility vehicle's debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.



Dubbed the UX, the "L" brand launched what is a complementary SUV expected to sit alongside the NX. If you thought the NX was controversial, well, you haven't seen anything yet.



That's because Lexus' tuning partner is already at work giving us an idea of what it may be thinking about for the SEMA Show. VIP Auto Salon, who has been the modder-in-chief for Lexus, released two images of a UX with some serious work done to it.



While these images are official, we're not 100 percent sure if this package is real or merely something that's been thought up by VIP Auto Salon. If it's the latter, consider this a possible early preview of what may be in store for the 2018 New York Auto Show — just weeks away.



All that said, we're curious: Is this WILD Lexus UX a STUD or DUD?





Frequent Lexus USA collaborator VIP Auto Salon has reimagined the new UX 250h F SPORT for the aftermarket crowd with a TOM’S Racing-inspired body kit and Vossen Forged MX-3 wheels — here’s the view from the back:











Read Article