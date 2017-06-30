FIRST Real Look At The All-new Audi A8 From The Spiderman Premiere — Initial Thoughts?

The all-new Audi A8 has been a long time coming. Not only is this expected to usher in an all-new design language for the four rings, it's also going up against stiff competition.



Found in form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series, Audi has a lot to live up to.



All-new Audi A8 at Spiderman Premiere



That's because the S-Class is a best-in-breed status symbol and does the luxury thing extremely well. BMW, on the other hand, delivers a 7-Series that provides driving dynamics that no other large luxury sedan can hang with.



So, what has Audi brought forth? While information remains slim, the car has come out of the closet. Well, sort of. It was seen at the other night's Spiderman premiere at Hollywood's Chinese Theater. We assume Audi will release information as the car is to be featured in this movie, which hits theaters on July 7.



Although the vehicle is covered in camouflage to help keep it under wraps as well as promote the movie, the reality is that anyone can make out what's going on at this stage. That said, what do you make of the all-new A8? Do you have any initial impressions?



Note : Make sure to watch the video — at the end the crew films the rear-end of the all-new A8.









