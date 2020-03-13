FLASHBACK: A Glimpse At Michael Schumacher's Eclectic Car Collection

The debate about the greatest drivers in the history of motorsport is a vicious one. No matter your preference, Formula One drivers are going to end up as a part of the argument. Within that field, you'll hear names like Senna, Prost, and Hamilton. All of which are incredible drivers that deserve the fame connected to them.

Ultimately, none of them can match one man in terms of overall Formula One championships and that man is none other than Michael Schumacher. As we all know, Michael suffered a severe brain injury in a freak skiing accident on December 29th of 2013. Since then he hasn't been seen in public. His family has been very quiet and private about his condition and care.