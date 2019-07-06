FORGET Tesla, Apple Is Going After Something More Easily Digestible — RUMORED To Acquire Smaller Self-driving Startup

Apple is in the process of acquiring a well-known but struggling self-driving shuttle firm, Drive.

ai, for its engineering talent in order boost Apple’s own development of a self-driving vehicle system, according to two people briefed about the situation.

The planned deal, described as an “acqui-hire” of the Silicon Valley firm by these people, could result in dozens of Drive.ai engineers ending up at Apple, one of the people said. Drive.ai, which has been running small pilot programs of its prototype shuttles in Texas, began seeking buyers for the company as early as February, as previously reported by The Information...

SanJoseDriver

This was an "aquihire" ... appears Apple is serious about getting into this game. Perhaps they will try to build a platform to sell to car companies which would have apple entertainment products built in.

