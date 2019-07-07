FOS: A Walkaround With One Of Lamborghini's Latest One-offs, The SC18 Alston

Just when you thought one offs were essentially a thing of the past, another crawls around the corner. Lamborghini hasn't shied away from the practice. In fact, I think the boys and girls from Sant'Agata Bolognese welcome it with arms wide open.



The latest is based off the Aventador. Dubbed the SC18 Alston, it mixes and matches parts from the Aventador SVJ and Centenario.



2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed



Carfection's Henry Catchpole spends some time with the SC18 Alston and gives us the download in his latest clip.



This is where you get to learn more about an especially unique vehicle. Built by Squadra Corsa, it's definitely a hardcore Lambo. Fun fact: The buyer named the creation after his son. That's where the Alston comes from.



Learn more in the video below!







