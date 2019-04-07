FOS: SPIED! The All-new Land Rover DEFENDER 90 Kicks Off The GOODWOOD Festival Of Speed

Today marked the start of the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. This is the world-famous hillclimb held on the driveway of an estate, Goodwood House.



Leading off the festivities was the all-new Land Rover Defender. Although reports are not listing the variant, it's pretty clear it was the 90 version — three doors only.



There's been a bit of news bubbling up recently around the next-gen Defender, so, we'll be keeping you updated in the short term.



Stay tuned, Spies.



In the meantime, click over to Autocar to see the Defender 90 making its way up the hill at day 1 of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.







Land Rover's reborn Defender has officially opened the 2019 Festival of Speed by being the first car to tackle the famous Goodwood hillclimb.



A camouflagued prototype, which made its public dynamic debut at the event, was driven up the hill by the Duke of Richmond. It will be taking part in the Festival's First Glance category throughout the weekend, with Land Rover's Chief Engineer Mike Cross behind the wheel.



The protoype has just returned from field testing in Kenya, where it was undergoing the final stages of its global engineering development program, ahead of an official debut later this year...



Read Article