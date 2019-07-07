FOS: WATCH The Exclusive Porsche 935 Clubsport Charge Up The Hill At Goodwood

Porsche is a company that's steeped in tradition and its racing heritage. To pay homage to one of its legendary racercars, the 935, Porsche has done something rather interesting.



It's taken its latest GT2 RS and turned it into a modern representation of the vintage car. Called the 935 Clubsport, it too makes use of the GT2 RS' 3.8-liter flat six and produces about 700 horsepower.



Sporting Martini livery, watch the all-new 935 Clubsport work its way up the hill at Goodwood.



As of now no customer deliveries have happened, so, this is a rare opportunity to see one of the 77 units in action.







A beauty of a machine in Martini racing colours, the debuting 2019 Porsche 935 took to the hill at Festival of Speed.



