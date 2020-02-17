FRIGHTENED: New Model 3 Teardown Reveals A Level Of Tech The Legacy Automakers Can't Match

A new teardown of the Tesla Model 3 by Nikkei Business Publications just sent a shiver through the spine of legacy automakers. Based on the findings of the teardown, it is becoming evident that the company’s tech is on an entirely different level compared to the electronics used by veteran automakers today, and a lot of it has to do with Tesla’s custom Full Self-Driving computer.

Following a thorough analysis of the Model 3, an engineer who works at a major Japanese automaker noted there was just no way for other carmakers to match Tesla’s level of tech. “We cannot do it,” the engineer admitted.