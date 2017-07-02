FTC Sued Because Certified Vehicles Aren't Necessarily Safe

The Center for Auto Safety and five other groups filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission on Monday for allowing used cars to be advertised as "certified" or safe despite being the target of an outstanding safety recall. The FTC reached an agreement in January 2016 with General Motors and two dealership groups, Jim Koons Management and Lithia Motors Inc., that allows them to advertise cars as "certified pre-owned vehicles" even though they might have an issue related to a safety recall that still needs to be fixed.



